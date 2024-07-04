    • Entebbe gets new police chief

    Entebbe gets new police chief
    Caption not available

    By Lawrence Mushabe
    Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Steven Twinomugisha has been appointed as the new District Police Commander of Entebbe Central Police Station.

    Twinomugisha replaces SSP Kenneth Muheirwe, who has been reassigned to the administration in the Operations Department at Uganda Police Force.

    SSP Muheirwe had served for only two years in Entebbe before handing over to the former Bunyangabu DPC Twinomugisha.

    While handing over office today, Muheirwe recalled his significant contribution in fighting criminal gangs that terrorised Entebbe in the previous years, especially robbery along Golf Lane and Victoria Mall, among others, which had become insecure for tourists and revellers.

    Muheirwe also commended his great team work tactics that contributed to fighting family wrangles, domestic violence in Entebbe through intelligence and empowering community policing systems.

    “When I had just arrived in Entebbe, places like Golf Lane, Victoria Mall, Manyago, and Botanical Gardens had become insecure, especially to tourists," he said.

    "At least three to four cases were reported weekly with gang robbery by teenagers but eventually, we cracked them down."

    Muheirwe leaves remarkable achievements including the good welfare of officers during his time as commander, at least 120 police housing units are still under construction, and also renovations at main Police station.

    Entebbe still faces challenges of land grabbing which the new commander has vowed to crackdown.

    In his first days of office, SSP Twinomugisha vowed to cooperate with the community as away of combating crimes in Entebbe.

    “As I’m focusing on result oriented security leadership, of course we know Entebbe is a unique area with a lot of tourists, government agencies and working class people. So we must ensure security is tightened and we work with them,” he added.

    Twinomugisha vowed to crack down criminal gangs and land grabbers that have been terrorizing Entebbe using loopholes with in sister security agencies and corruption officials in the area.

    “Those gaps are a result of loopholes but as the district security committee, we are ready to have team work to highlight and crack down crimes in Entebbe and also using the law,” he said.

    In the new changes made by Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba over the weekend, 145 Police officers reshuffled.

