    • Afcon 2025 qualifiers: Uganda drawn with South Africa

    Afcon 2025 qualifiers: Uganda drawn with South Africa
    Uganda last featured in the Afcon in 2019

    By Samuel Muhimba
    The Uganda Cranes have been drawn against familiar faces South Africa, in the TotalEnergies Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2025 qualifiers.

    In the draws conducted on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa, Uganda was placed in Group K, and will also face neighbours South Sudan, and Congo Brazzaville.

    The draw event was conducted by Ivory Coast head coach, Emerse Faé and former Morocco international Marouane Chamakh.

    According to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), qualification games will be played in September, October and November this year.

    The competition will be held between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026 in Morocco.

    Prior to the draws, Uganda was placed in Pot 2 and thus had to face a team from the rest of the pots 1,3 and 4.

    South Africa was seeded in Pot A, while Congo and South Sudan were in pots 3 and 4 respectively.

    Uganda will be hoping to finish in the first two positions to be able to play in the AFCON tournament after missing out on the last two editions.

    Below is the full draw:

    Group A

    • Tunisia

    • Madagascar

    • Comoros

    • The Gambia

    Group B

    • Morocco

    • Gabon

    • Central African Republic

    • Lesotho

    Group C

    • Egypt

    • Cape Verde

    • Mauritania

    • Botswana

    Group D

    • Nigeria

    • Benin

    • Libya

    • Rwanda

    Group E

    • Algeria

    • Equatorial Guinea

    • Togo

    • Liberia

    Group F

    • Ghana

    • Angola

    • Sudan

    • Niger

    Group G

    • Ivory Coast

    • Zambia

    • Sierra Leone

    • Chad

    Group H

    • DR Congo

      Guinea

      Tanzania

      Ethiopia

    Group I

    • Mali

    • Mozambique

    • Guinea Bissau

    • Eswatini

    Group J

    • Cameroon

    • Namibia

    • Kenya

    • Zimbabwe

    Group K

    • South Africa

    • Uganda

    • Congo

    • South Sudan

    Group L

    • Senegal

    • Burkina Faso

    • Malawi

    • Burundi

