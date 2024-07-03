Hoima RCC tips students on patriotism

Hoima Resident City Commissioner Badru Mugabi has urged students to be patriotic and love their country so as to uphold peace and tranquility.

"I don't see any reason young people shouldn't love their country," Mugabi said.

"Ask our elders and grands how they suffered with the last regime, the NRM has brought peace we are supposed to maintain it, this by not engaging in anything that can cause chaos."

Mugabi was at the weekend passing out 595 patriotic club students who have undergone a week patriotic training from Bwikya Muslim Secondary School and Bwikya Islamic Institute.

He asked the group to convince more into the clubs saying, besides unity, students get to learn a lot especially on their country.

Hajj Abdalla Mbuga, the Bwikya Muslim head teacher, said through the patriotism clubs, they have seen a drop in cases at school as most students tend to become careful on every step them make including the statements.

"Surely, there is a drop in the cases we receive as teachers committed by our students, even the outside community is commending us for the discipline of our students, this has been purely being because of the patriotic club trainings," Mbuga said.