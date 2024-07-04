Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese

No Excerpt

The Rt Rev Ven Michael Chorey has been elected fifth bishop of Karamoja Diocese.

He was elected on Thursday during the House of Bishops sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre.

"The House of Bishops sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre, today July 4, 2024, has elected Rev Ven. Michael Chorey as the 5th Bishop of the Diocese of Karamoja," the Church of Uganda confirmed.

Chorey, will be consecrated and enthroned on August 25, 2024 at St Phillip's Cathedral, Moroto.

He replaces Rt Rev Joseph Abura who is set to retire on August 28, 2024 after clocking 65 years of mandatory retirement.