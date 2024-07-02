    • Entebbe airport gets multi-million fuel storage facility

    By Lawrence Mushabe
    Entebbe International Airport has a new 23 million litre aviation fuel storage facility ready, a major boost to expansion projects to facilitate its growing number of air operators.

    Tristar Energy Limited, a UAE-based aviation fuel supplier, says safety measures including a 7-km underground pipe have already been completed to supply fuel directly to aircraft as well as 12 million fuel storage tanks already constructed.

    The facility has been under construction since 2017.

    According to the company, more 11 million storage tanks will be constructed in the next five years as the firm awaits to be commissioned by President Museveni.

    Tristar Energy Limited country director Promise Anagolu said the project calls for the skills development of the workforce, handling aviation fuel, modernise Uganda's aviation infrastructure and align it with international standards.

    Anagolu made remarks during the ongoing six-month training of fresh graduates on best practices in the aviation industry under the supervision of the Joint Inspection Group.

    The trainees are fresh graduates of science-based courses from different universities across the country.

    “Part of our culture is to give back to the community, we are building the capacity domestically and we decided not to import man power from outside Uganda, that’s why we are empowering our local Ugandans on the expertise of handing aviation fuel," he said.

    "We ensure they have skills on fuel operations safety maintenance, technology and management.”

    Lead facilitator Julius Irimu said there was a need to train people especially on the safety, product quality to ensure it meets the procedures and standards on the global aviation market.

    “This facility also opens doors to sector players like Tristar Energy Limited to contribute to the development and growth of the Uganda’s aviation sector,” Irimu added.

    Anil Parri, the Tristar general manager for fuels, revealed the company that operates in over 31 countries is aimed at contributing to the growth of the sector.

    "This facility is ready and awaits approval from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), it is designed and developed under modern infrastructural systems expected in the near future across the East African region,” he said.

    The multi-million aviation fuel storage facility will enhance her aviation infrastructure, which shows the country's readiness to attract global business.

    In 2015, the government started working on the airport's management and efficiency and expanding Entebbe International Airport to accommodate at least 100 parked aircraft.

