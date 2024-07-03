Warafiki excite at 46th annual African Reinsurance meeting

Girl group, Warafiki are continuing to make headlines each and every passing day.

From performing on some of the biggest musical stages, the singing trio signed to Fenon entertainment are not about to stop.

The three ladies performed at the 46th Africa Re Annual General Meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo where they impressed with a heart-warming performance as they sang their version of the Ugandan national anthem.

Smartly dressed in dazzling kikoyi outfits, the trio were joined by Destiny Africa to deliver this master piece.

Established in 1976, African Reinsurance Corporation (AFRICA RE) is a pan-African financial institution and the leading reinsurance company in Africa and the Middle East, with a shareholding split between African (75%) and Non-African (25%)investors.

Uganda is a founding member of Africa Re in 1976.

It signed and ratified the agreement establishing the African Reinsurance Corporation.

Africa Re has been operating in the Uganda insurance market since its inception.

During the meeting at Munyonyo, the Warafiki threw every one into frenzy with their performance.