Belgian development agency roots for comfort in school infrastructure

Belgian development agency, Enabel, has called upon different stakeholders in both private and public education sectors to adopt infrastructure policies in schools to boost leaner comfort.

According to Enabel country director Tom Vanneste, Uganda needs to construct more 8,000 schools to increase accessibility of education with quality infrastructure.

In line with increasing access to safe, secure and stimulating conducive climate for a smart learning environment as well as increasing accessibility to education, the Belgian development Agency, Enabel is set to put effort in regions such as Busoga.

The undersecretary at the ministry of education and sports Dr Jane Egau says a lot needs to be done to raise awareness on social center and infrastructure strategies in schools across the country.

Dr Egau further expresses worry that much as government is improving access to education, much of the traditional infrastructures have remained static and not conducive.

This was during the school Design Conference for East Africa aimed at representing a pivotal platform for advancing discussions on sustainable and inclusive school infrastructure as well as equitable, quality education for all learners across the region.