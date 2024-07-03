Death toll in Moroto warrior attacks increases to 11

The number of people killed in recent weeks by suspected Karamojong warriors has increased to 11.

Locals have since expressed fear and panic over the attacks by the warriors.

"We are helpless and frustrated, we request the government to restore peace,"John Onyao, a resident of Moroto said.

The attackers seem to target mainly the Boda Boda bike riders without necessarily stealing their bikes

"The motive of the killing is unclear and yet we are continuing to lose our friends daily," Samuel Chemutai, a Boda boda rider said.

The villages most affected by the attacks include Kakingol, Nakiloro and Nanyidik in Rupa and Katikekile sub counties.

"Our leaders have decided to be silent while the attackers are killing us. The country needs to know about these atrocities," Emmanuel Lowoth, a resident of Campswahili said.

The joint security forces say they will restore peace.

"As security forces we have deployed static, motorized and foot patrols in Nakiloro and surrounding areas for quick reaction in case of any incident," Mike Longole, the Police Spokesperson for Karamoja told Nile Post.

Karamoja, north east of Uganda has been plagued by armed conflict for decades.

The conflict is fueled by cattle rustling, land disputes, and ethnic tensions between rival groups.

The Ugandan military has struggled to contain the violence, which has resulted in numerous deaths, displacement, and human rights abuses.

The conflict has also hindered development and perpetuated poverty in the region.

Despite efforts of disarmament, the violence persists, leaving communities in a state of constant fear and uncertainty.