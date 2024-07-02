Govt to distribute 4 million doses of foot and mouth disease vaccines

The Minister of State for Animal Industry, Col Bright Rwamirama, has said the government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) is set to distribute over 3.9 million doses of vaccines to prevent foot and mouth diseases (FMD) against animals across the country.

The Minister said there have been stringent measures established under the new regulations guided by scientists to control livestock movement as a way of preventing the outbreak of FMD across the country.

“So, what has been happening with some of our farmers is that they allow cows to freely move from uninfected area to the infected area and they get infected which is still a very big challenge to us," Rwamirama said.

"But I’m now reminding the veterinary officers and farmers that now thing is tough and those found moving animals without permits, shall be charged."

While addressing different stakeholders including farmers, veterinary officers among others in Entebbe, the minister cautioned them against illegal movement of animals from one place to another without movement permits from the regulatory authorities.

"Those found moving cattle without proper permits are likely to spend seven years in prison,” he cautioned.

The ministry has in the first phase distributed over one million doses of vaccines to the most affected districts across the country.

The ministry said it has procured refrigerated trucks to give to beef cooperatives and abattoir operators to make sure that we reduce unnecessary movement of livestock on the roads and also reduce the abuse of animal rights.

"One lorry carrying almost 10 tonnes of meat will be equivalent to three trucks carrying live cows that brings efficiency in the trade sector,” the minister added.

Rwamirama warned veterinary officers to desist from soliciting money and informing of bribes from farmers in return for vaccine distribution.

“The government is ready to release funds to facilitate the vets. We are going to ensure it's compulsory for farmers to have permits and certificates. Before the cow goes to the market, we have to ensure it has its certificate showing its free from the virus.”