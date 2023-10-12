Ugandan climate justice activist, Hamira Kobusingye, was recently awarded the prestigious 18th Bremen Solidarity Prize in recognition of her remarkable achievements.

The award ceremony took place on October 9, 2023, at the Rathaus Bremen in Bremen, Germany, where Kobusingye was honored by Andreas Bovenschulte, the city mayor and Senate President.

During the event, Senate President Bovenschulte delivered a speech highlighting the global significance of working towards climate justice, not only for Kobusingye but for young people around the world.

He emphasised the importance of the prize as a symbol of this important cause. The mayor expressed gratitude to Kobusingye for her unwavering dedication and resilience in advocating for critical issues.

He expressed hope that the award would serve as inspiration for her to continue her impactful advocacy work.

The Bremen Solidarity Prize is awarded every two years by the Bremen government to individuals and groups who strive to address global inequalities, tackle the lasting effects of colonialism and racism, and promote democracy and human rights.

Among those present at the ceremony was ZMT director, Bleischwitz Raimund, who praised Kobusingye as a courageous voice in the fight against climate change.

Raimund emphasised the interconnectedness of climate protection, resource access, and gender justice, underscoring their collective importance on a global scale.

Accompanied by her mother, Kobusingye expressed tears of joy as she received the award, acknowledging the significance of the honor bestowed upon her.

In an interview with Climate Post, she emphasized the importance of empowering communities and individuals to lead sustainable lives.

She called for tangible actions rather than mere rhetoric, stressing the urgency of bridging the gap between words and deeds to ensure a sustainable future for all.

Kobusingye’s vision is to create a world where climate justice prevails.

Kobusingye humbly recognized the exceptional individuals and initiatives dedicated to upholding human rights, democracy, and combating climate injustice, colonialism, and racism.

She acknowledged the constraints faced by many individuals due to societal expectations based on gender, race, and cultural backgrounds.

As a woman, she has personally experienced the weight of such limitations and the exacerbated impacts of climate change due to racism. Kobusingye called for collective efforts to overcome these struggles and work towards a brighter future.

Kobusingye is an active member of Fridays for Future Africa and the founder of Climate Justice Africa, both of which contribute significantly to the global fight for climate justice.