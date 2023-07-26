Authorities in Namayingo District, have confirmed a Cholera outbreak after three out of four individuals tested positive for the disease.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner Trevor Solomon Baleke made the announcement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent further spread.

The cholera outbreak, which is a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection, has prompted immediate action from the district’s health officials.

Baleke reported that the District Health Officer (DHO) and their team are diligently working to contain the outbreak and prevent it from reaching epidemic proportions.

In response to the situation, all health Inspectors and health assistants have set up a base in the island sub county of Sigulu.

Their primary objective is to raise awareness among the local population about proper food handling practices and the importance of maintaining good hygiene standards.

This preventive measure aims to curtail the transmission of the disease through contaminated food and water sources.

Cholera outbreaks can escalate rapidly in areas with compromised sanitation and inadequate access to clean water.

Authorities from the ministry of health are emphasizing the urgent need for the public’s cooperation in implementing preventive measures.

Regular handwashing, proper food preparation, and safe drinking water practices are being encouraged to reduce the risk of further infections.

The public has been urged to report any signs or symptoms of Cholera promptly to local health facilities.

Common symptoms of Cholera include severe diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration, which can be fatal if left untreated.