Last Friday, Danze Edwin, the Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Next Media, appearing on a popular podcast named Big Conversations with Ordinary People, discussed the importance of digital marketing in today’s world, the challenges of hiring and retaining top talent, and the secrets to creating successful marketing campaigns.

The event focused on the thriving world of side hustles.

Edwin, with his expertise in digital marketing, shared valuable insights and shed light on the untapped potential in Uganda.

Danze emphasized that the country is currently skimming the surface of digital marketing, primarily engaging in social media marketing rather than diving deep into digital possibilities.

Drawing from his visit to Google, Facebook, and BBC Africa in Nairobi, he highlighted the stark contrast in scale between Uganda and its neighboring tech giants.

However, he acknowledged that Ugandan experts are venturing beyond social media and exploring the broader landscape of digital marketing.

Reflecting on his journey, Edwin revealed that he hadn’t formally studied digital marketing but gained expertise through practice and hands-on experience.

As a digital marketer, Danze acknowledged the ever-evolving nature of social media platforms like Twitter. By mastering algorithms and keeping a close eye on changes, he has been able to experiment with his profile and understand the platform’s dynamics.

He mentioned the significance of YouTube and emphasized the growing importance of the platform for content creators.

His exposure to international markets like Nairobi and Germany allowed him to observe successful content creation programs and anticipate their future impact.

While Danze considered himself one of the most trained Ugandan digital marketers, thanks to his training with renowned institutions such as VOA, BBC, DW, Wanabroz, Disney, and Fox, he recognized the need to continually prove himself in certain areas, particularly as a Ugandan marketer operating within the local market. Building credibility and demonstrating value to clients remain pivotal aspects of his work.

Working at Next Media, Danze expressed gratitude for the digital tools provided, enabling him to optimize social media engagement strategically. “Next Media’s focus on digital transformation stems from recognizing the need to adapt to the global digital era,” he mentioned.

Danze highlighted the Afro Mobile App as an essential component of this transformation, emphasizing the shift towards content consumption on personal gadgets rather than traditional television.

To further emphasize the importance of authentic engagement, Danze shared an experiment conducted with two NBS Sport Twitter handles. By comparing one account with organic growth to another account with purchased followers, it became evident that smaller accounts with genuine followers consistently enjoyed higher engagement and reach.

Danze Edwin’s insights shed light on Uganda’s evolving digital marketing landscape. As the country embraces the digital era, it is poised for growth and opportunities to establish a strong digital presence.

Through continuous learning, experimentation, and collaboration, Uganda’s digital marketers can unlock their potential and make a lasting impact on the industry.