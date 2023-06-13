President Museveni has called upon the country to continue praying for him as he continues to battle with COVID-19.

In another update to the country on his Twitter page, President Museveni rubbished reports that he is bed-ridden and in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“I also noticed some few individuals from, I think, Kenya, saying that I was in ICU etc. If I was in ICU, the government would inform the country. What is there to hide?” Museveni said.

“I have not been to bed as a sick man in the house here except for sleeping, let alone being in a hospital bed, whether ICU or otherwise. Continue praying, we shall overcome,” he added.

President Museveni said that all symptoms he has had since contracting COVID have since gone and he is now busy doing paperwork

“ I would have gone out of self – confinement but when we checked on Sunday, I was still positive, but the other parameters were good.”

Social Media has been awash with reports that President Museveni is battling for his life in ICU, while the news was strictly coming from foreign media, the government was yet to dispel the rumours, until this evening.