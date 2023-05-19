Police have said their own officer shot dead a UPDF officer in Mbarara City after the two developed misunderstandings.

According to SP Emmanuel Bwambale, the DPC for Mbarara CPS, the incident happened at the residence of the Filed Force Unit opposite Bank Uganda when Police Constable Charles Opio killed Lance Corporal Yeremiah Paper a UPDF officer attached to Ruhengyere Engineering Brigade in Kiruhura district.

“The two had earlier had a misunderstanding that led to the shooting. The scene was visited by police and documented whereas the suspect has been arrested and detained at Mbarara CPS. The gun has also been exhibited,” Bwambale said.

He added that the deceased’s body has been take to the Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

This website has separately learnt that after shooting dead the UPDF officer, the police officer fired volleys in the air as he entered Mbarara CPS from where he was later arrested.

The latest incident adds to the rising cases of gun violence in the country.

In the past fortnight, at least eight people have been killed in separate shooting incidents in Kampala and various parts of the country.

Early this month, State Minister for Labour, Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti who later turned the gun on himself.

A few days later, popular vlogger and social media critic, Ibrahim Tusuubira alias Isma Olaxes aka Jjaja Ichuli was shot dead by unknown assailants as he returned home in Kyanja.

On Thursday, a private security guard attached to SGA Security Company shot himself dead while on duty along Buganda Road.

The state of affairs has raised concern among members of the public in regards their safety with many guns in the hands of people.