Alam Group of Companies has donated food items to Musa Islamic Centre, in Kyebando as part of its commitment to giving back during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The items including; bags of sugar, cartons of salt, cooking oil, bags of rice and beans among other items, were delivered by Alam’s Public Relations Officer, Hellen Mugisha.

The items were received by the headteacher of Musa Islamic Centre, Sulaiman Ssekisambu.

Speaking at the donation handover on Thursday, Mugisha said they understand that the school needs food support most especially during Ramadhan to help the children break their fast, and that this is why Alam offered the donation.

”We are here today because we are in Ramadhan month, and we are here to donate food items to the Muslim community particularly Musa Islamic Centre. Now that they are fasting, we are sure they need food to break their fast and that’s the reason why we are here,” Mugisha said.

The school headteacher Ssekisambu extended gratitude for Alam Group‘s continous support to the school most especially during Ramadhan.

“We are very grateful that Alam people have thought about us by donating these food stuffs. And it’s not the first time they have donated to us, they did the same last year. I thank the Alam Group for supporting us in this fasting period,” Ssekisambu said.

He explained that ties with Alam have been growing ever since renowned Zimbabwean muslim clerlic Mufti Menk visited the school during his visit in Uganda.

During his visit to the school in April 2021, Menk was impressed by the school’s efforts in teaching Islam, and has since been supporting the facility with relief items.

Ssekisambu believes the good ties with Menk have attracted Alam to come and offer more support to the school.

“Alam started supporting us following the good relationship that we have with Mufti Menk because of the impression he developed after visiting and seeing our school and the children, and the way they were intrested in learning Islam.“ Ssekisambu said.

Alam Group of Companies is a privately owned conglomerate in Uganda, with five subsidiary companies which are Oxygas Limited, Kaliro Sugar, Kassanda Sugar, Casements Limited, and Rhino Footwear Limited.