Eight local operators on Friday presented their cases for air service licenses to Uganda Civil Aviation Authority during a public hearing session held at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

The eight included six operators seeking renewal namely Aerolink, Asante Aviation, BAR Aviation, Uganda Aviation Academy, Vine Air Ltd and Air Serv Limited whereas Sun Guru Limited sought both renewal and a new licence.

A public hearing session is one of the conditions, where companies have to defend their proposals before the aviation body.

The public is free to raise any objections against the companies that have applied for either new licenses or renewal of licenses with the aviation body.

During this year’s public hearing session, the local operators were asked to provide ways of increasing domestic flights but also interest Ugandans in using air transport among other issues that UCAA wanted the applicants to explain.

On the other side, the local operators decried the poor state of upcountry aerodromes, the high cost of licences, airport service charges as well as other high costs for items like fuel.

Speaking in response, the UCAA board chairperson, Justice-Steven-Kavuma said all had been taken into consideration by the aviation body and would see how to rectify the problem.

“I want to assure all stakeholders in this industry that the board is going to do everything possible to make sure all the players concerned do their bit to make sure these aerodromes are brought to acceptable standards,” Justice Kavuma said.

“This is not only in the interest of you the aviation operators but also to the national economy because we are placed in a position where we have neighbours who are working hard to make sure their facilities are very attractive. Unless we pull our socks and do the same, we are likely to lose out. The economy and taxpayer will be the loser.”

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority board chairperson said it is at such public hearing sessions that they get to hear from the members of the public but also operators .

He noted that the UCAA will continue doing its best to ensure passengers and operators enjoy seamless services.

“Currently there are 26 Ugandan air operators offer air services and Uganda Civil Aviation Authority reiterates its commitment to the growth and development of the aviation industry in the country,”Kavuma said.

The UCAA Director General, Fred Bamwesigye said the licence charges are generally competitive, noting that in some cases, they are so low that they need revision.

“For example, the fees for licencing are ridiculously low. We have left at that because we have just come out of Covid and don’t think we need to review it and harmonise with regional charges. In terms of airport service charge, the operators don’t pay VAT at all which was removed and lowered the price of ticketing. Because of the size( small) of the industry, we get constrained to mobilise enough money through taxes as our revenues to maintain these facilities and it is why most times we run back to government to fund the expansion projects,” Bamwesigye said.

He insisted that the charges levied by UCAA are used for the aviation regulator operations.

On the situation of upcountry aerodromes, the UCAA Director General said these 13 facilities don’t make enough money that would enough the regulator ensure they are all up to the required standard.

“All of them cannot maintain themselves because of the low usage of the facilities. Some of those upcountry airports can actually spend a week without anybody landing there. How would we maintain such a facility? What we do is get resources which would be invested in Entebbe International Airport to maintain the whole network of facilities but that means those other airports are consuming funds that they don’t make.”