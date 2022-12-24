The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has urged Ugandans to be vigilant as they celebrate Christmas and end of year festivities.

Ochola said that while the country is generally secure, there are concerns that rebel outfits like the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) could try to launch attacks.

He also cautioned those who are on the road to be careful because violent crime has been registered in city centres. This includes car vandalism on the northern bypass where criminals smash car windscreens and grab occupants’ property.

‘’Despite these challenges, I am grateful to the collaborative efforts of the joint security partners, my leadership team, all territorial commanders and frontline officers, who have gone above the call of duty, to prevent, counter, disrupt and dismantle, the criminal elements behind these acts of hostility and violence’’ Said Ochola in his statement.

Ochola said the police working with sister security agencies have managed to hunt down such criminals and arrest some of them including their leaders.

Ochola’s end of year message was delivered by Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga.