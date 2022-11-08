The leader of National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked Kenyans not to copy the bad habits of her neighbour, Uganda, by removing term limits from the Constitution.

It follows unconfirmed reports that a section of Kenyan legislators plan to introduce constitutional amendments to scrap term limits on presidency.

The group of legislators is led by Fafi MP Salah Yakub a member of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA.

Kyagulanyi said some people may consider the plan ridiculous but it could turn into reality if Kenyans don’t resist it.

“Dear Kenyans, be vigilant. Save your country from Musevenism.. exactly how Museveni began schemes to remove term and age limits. Defend your Constitution before it’s too weak to defend you,” he advised.

Article 142(2) of Kenya’s Constitution strictly limits a president to service of two five-year terms in office which the MPs say should instead be swapped with age-limit which was lifted in 2004.

Kenya as over time been praised as an emerging democracy in Africa after peaceful transfer of power.