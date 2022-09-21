With six days left, preparations for the seventh Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit to be held at Serena hotel in Kampala are in high gear.

The summit is expected to bring together major stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to assess challenges and evaluate opportunities in the sector.

At least 30 local and international firms have already committed to sponsoring the event.

These include EACOP, TotalEnergies, CNOOC, RSK, Deloitte, Stanbic, URA, absa and others.

The summit will take place from September 27th to 28th.

One of the organisers of the summit told The Nile Post that there is still more room for companies which want to support the summit.

“This offer is not limited to indigenous companies from Uganda, but open to all from across Africa,” the organiser said.