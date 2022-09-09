The Chief Magistrates Court in Makindye has remanded city socialite, Charles Olim also known as Sipapa to Luzira after being charged with robbery of over shs1.6 billion belonging to a South Sudan national.

Sipapa was arrested earlier this week by operatives from the Directorate of Crime Intelligence over alleged involvement at the home of Jacob Arok a South Sudan national, in Kawuku-Bunga in Kampala on the night of August 28, 2022.

Several items including cash amounting to $429000(Shs1.6billion), four iPhones, apple laptops, a dell laptop, gold jewelry for the wife and a 65-inch Samsung tv among others were stolen.

Some of these would later be found at the socialite’s home in Buwaate, Wakiso district.

On Friday afternoon, Sipapa, 33 was arraigned before Makindye grade one magistrate Lorna Tukundane and charges related to aggravated robbery contrary to section 285and 286 of the Penal Code Act read for him together with the wife, Shamilah Nakiyimba.

The duo was charged with aggravated robbery since they allegedly used chloroform that they applied and left the South Sudanese national and his family unconscious before robbing them clean.

They however denied the charges but the state prosecutor, Eunice Akullo told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

The trial magistrate, Lorna Tukundane consequently remanded Sipapa and his wife to Luzira until September, 19 for mention of the case.