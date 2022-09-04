Kampala Capital City Authority has managed to rescue a total of 125 of vulnerable children and taken them to Masulita Children’s home where the authority said they can live a childhood free from exploitation and abuse but also be rehabilitated.

Th authority started the operation a couple of weeks ago and on August 31 its law enforcement team was back on the streets of Kampala tracking down victims of child abuse and trafficking.

During the rescue operation, 10 people were arrested for using children to beg and are to be charged in court.

This is the third child rescue operation in less than one month, which brings the total number of rescued children to over 600.

In the same period a total of 36 people have been arrested and of these 23 have been remanded while three have been convicted and sentenced to two months in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Kampala Capital City Child Protection Ordinance 2022, launched six months ago, it is a crime to send a child to beg or solicit for alms in a public place, street, building, office or any business or commercial establishment and no person should live off the proceeds of a child engaged in begging or soliciting for alms.

Anybody who contravenes with the law will be imprisoned for six months or pay a fine of two currency points (about shs 40,000). A currency point is equivalent to shs 20,000.

The Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago for a nationwide effort from fellow leaders in cabinet, parliament and in the communities to nurture the lives of the street children.

The law empowers KCCA to rescue any child found begging or soliciting on the streets. A person shall not use a child to propel them in a wheelchair with the aim of soliciting or begging for alms.

The ordinance also prohibits acts that encourage children to remain on the street and any acts designed to encourage the continued stay of children on the street such as handing a child on a street item including food, money or clothing; and luring a child from the street for group activity with an intention of returning them to the street.