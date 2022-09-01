ATC Uganda, a provider of radio communication services based in Kampala has partnered with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to install at least 50 smart poles across the city this year

The smart poles will be equipped with LED lights and telecom infrastructure for connectivity.

The smart poles will mark a futuristic upgrade of street infrastructure in Kampala.

KCCA executive director, Dorothy Kisaka said they discussed plans to increase connected street lighting fully fitted with Internet connectivity.

“Our valued partner ATC Uganda is lighting up the capital city using smart poles, which are a multipurpose vehicle that will host infrastructure for faster connectivity and promote ease of doing business in the city,” Kisaka said.

Kisaka commended ATC Uganda for this initiative and welcomed this smart approach to urban planning.

Charles Nsamba, ATC public affairs manager, said the introduction of smart poles signifies that the city is developing and adapting to the world of technology and supporting all hi-technology innovations efficiently and without limitation.

“The city has to be smart, and our initiatives blend in with the smart city. With the city space getting smaller and the population increasing, we need infrastructure sharing and smart poles to help us actualise that,” Nsamba said.

Some smart poles have been installed in areas of downtown Kampala, Luwum street, Kololo and Nakasero which has eased connectivity for street traders.

He allayed fears regarding electromagnetic rays, saying the smart pole has no harm to the human body despite having telecom infrastructure.

Smart city is an operations strategy to include every stakeholder in what KCCA is doing in the city beautification campaign and to awaken a collective consciousness to what it all aspires for.

The goal, according to Kisaka, is to create an appreciation of the interconnectivity between the core pillars of a smart city that is technology, infrastructure and people.