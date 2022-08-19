Victoria University has appreciated President Museveni for granting them a charter.

Museveni granted the private university a charter on July 31, 2022.

“As Victoria University, we believe that this charter, is a confirmation that we are a leading University in Uganda, East Africa, and Africa in offering Experiential and Work Integrated Learning. We are determined to produce graduates with employable skills and capacity to creatively employ themselves. We do this by providing meaningful, hands-on workplace experience to enrich theoretical learning. Our work integrated learning program is enabling students to complete a program of three to four years with at least 2 to 3 years’ work experience,” the university said in a statement.

Prof Mary Okwakol, the executive director National Council For Higher Education NCHE) handed over the charter to the university at a colourful ceremony today.

Under the law, a charter is granted to universities that have demonstrated high quality in staffing, teaching and learning, research output, technology and practical-led learning, infrastructural development, and good governance, among other issues.

For any institution to be accredited, the president and the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) must be satisfied after a series of inspections and visitations.

Victoria University is the 11th private university in the country to be chartered, out of 32 private universities in Uganda. This is on top of the other 10 public universities in the country.

A charter now means that Victoria University’s academic awards can now be recognized by all universities and institutions around the world; in case one is securing a job or upgrading in academic studies.

It also means that the university has attained the same privileges like the public universities in the country, other than the direct financial support to the institution.

However, the institution will get special recognition and support in the areas of funding students’ education, especially through the Students Loan Scheme, under the Higher Education Students Financing Board.

By law, the charter also allows Victoria University to begin awarding all degrees, including Bachelors, Masters, Doctorates, and Honorary degrees.

The university said in a statement that it has already laid the ground for the start of a doctoral college, with a plan to start 30 Ph.D. Programmes in the next two years.