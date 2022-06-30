More than 1000 youths have been recruited by Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) teams in greater Eastern Uganda during the ongoing army recruitment exercise.

The UPDF’s Chieftaincy of Training and Recruitment (CTR) organised and tasked two teams which traversed the greater Eastern region as part of the nationwide enlistment exercise for 2022.

The Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Washaki Ahmada, confirmed that the exercise was successful.

“The people in the city are grateful to the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander in Chief of the UPDF, HE Gen Yoweri K Museveni for ensuring that young people join the forces on a quota basis,”he said.

He noted that there was an influx of youths who wanted to join but due to the limited quota allocated to the city and district; many did not succeed, an indication that people love and have confidence in the UPDF.

Washaki stressed that the team exhibited professionalism, integrity, discipline and transparency during the whole recruitment exercise held at Mbale (Maluku) district Headquarter grounds.

Addressing the successful recruits at Kapchorwa district headquarters, the deputy commander of the 3 Infantry Division Brig Gen David Mugisha and team four leader congratulated the recruits.

“I congratulate and welcome you to join the UPDF. You have exhibited discipline and endurance throughout the recruitment process,” said Mugisha.

“UPDF’s strength is hinged on core values of discipline, good fighting spirit and professionalism. I urge you to maintain discipline and follow instructions in order to complete training,” Mugisha told the recruits.

He noted that the overall exercise was transparent, systematic and witnessed by leaders as bona fide youths from the respective districts were given priority and they made it to the final stage.

Mugisha commended district leaders and the media fraternity for their active participation in mobilizing recruits that resulted into overwhelming turn ups.

Overall, the two teams which commenced the exercise on 18-25 June 2022, recruited 1920 adult qualified youths for Local Defence Personnel (LDP) category, 383 of whom are females.

Team four which was under the command of Brig Gen Mugisha, traversed Karamoja and Sebei sub regions, recruiting from 12 districts in 5 centres within 8 days.

All successful recruits were transferred to Kaweweta Recruits Training School (KRTS), in Nakaseke district as they wait for the official commencement of basic training to fulfil the military requirement.