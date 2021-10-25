President Museveni is set to address the country on Thursday, to address several areas of public interest on Uganda’s Covid-19 situation.

Senior presidential press Secretary Linda Nabusaayi said that the president will also talk about any other related issues.

According to Nabusaayi, the address will be televised live at 8pm on Thursday.

“[email protected] will provide an update to the nation on the Covid-19 situation & any other related issues on Thursday Oct. 28th, 2021.The address will be broadcast live at 8pm on all Television and Radio stations,” Nabusaayi said.

In his last address on Uganda’s Covid-19 situation, the president allowed post secondary institutions in the country to re-open with effect from November 1, 2021.

The president however kept the lock schools until January 2022.

The president also said that at least 4.8 million people should be vaccinated by December 2021, for the country’s economy to be re-opened fully.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health, at least 2,854,082 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ministry of Health launched enhanced vaccination campaigns in partnership with the private sector to boost vaccine uptake across the country.

The sectors that remain under lockdown at the moment include bars, schools and a night time curfew slated at 7pm. The president will be expected to touch on these issues in his address.