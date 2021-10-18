Retired Supreme court judge, Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba (Rtd), is set to file a petition challenging President Museveni’s move to scrap the right to bail for capital offenders.

Through his lawyers that are led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Kanyeihamba said that the president no longer governs the country under the law.

“I have done this on my will after consulting my family. NRM no longer governs Uganda under the law, but rather by law and under guns,” Kanyeihamba said, while addressing the media on Monday morning.

The retired judge said that President Museveni should first withdraw Uganda from all international treaties that guarantee bail globally, if he wants to continue pushing his agenda.

In his argument against bail, President Museveni has said that suspected murderers cannot be granted bail when victims are dead.

In his own words, the president said: “I will not accept the issue of bond by police in cases like this. I’m going to discuss with the Attorney General to see how we stop this nonsense.”

A number of stakeholders, lawyers and political analysts however criticised the move saying that the right to apply for bail is fundamental.