The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee has embarked on the process of scrutinising the new instruments intended to revise fines and other financial amounts in criminal matters.

The chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Robinah Rwakoojo, said the committee is now tasked to come up with the final amount of fines to be imposed on people that have been found guilty on 68 accounts.

On October 5, government through the deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi introduced new instruments of power to Parliament asking it to revise the fines and other financial amounts in criminal matters.

Rwakoojo said the revision of the fines has been necessitated by several factors including inflation.

The instrument, according to Rwakoojo, has provisions that will lead to a translation of some fines into a period of imprisonment once found guilty.

The committee will also be scrutinising the just re-tabled Succession Amendment Bill 2021 where focus will be put on the clauses that the president asked Parliament to reconsider.

According to Museveni’s letter to the speaker of Parliament, the president wants judicial officers retain the powers of determining on how a couple that has separated is supposed to share their property.

In other proposals, the president says that in sharing property upon the death of a husband, the widow must be given 50 percent of the property,49 percent must be for the dependants and one percent for the customary heir.