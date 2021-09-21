President Yoweri Museveni has made a revelation that earlier in his school days, he wanted to be a locomotive driver.

Museveni was speaking to a group of graduands at the 17th graduation ceremony for Kyambogo University on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking virtually from State House Entebbe, in company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, the president sent laughter to the graduands when he said he first wanted to be a train driver in 1959.

“In 1959, when we were finishing Junior secondary, the teachers from Kampala Technical Institute, under Kyambogo came to school and brought the course options that in case we didn’t go to Senior secondary school, what we wanted to be and I told them I wanted to be a locomotive driver. A driver for trains and that course was taught there at Kyambogo,” Museveni said.

The president however said he later dropped the idea of becoming a locomotive driver.

President Museveni recently said he wanted to be a Bishop due to his active role in the scripture union during school time.

On another occasion, he indicated that he was a good sports man, playing football and cricket and that he could have ended up taking that path if the calling to politics did not interrupt.

The president however is known for his love for farming.

Graduands

The president however urged the university encourage science tailored courses as they are more required for the country’s agenda

“We are graduating 179 students of science with education; this means these are the ones who are going to teach science in secondary schools. We need more of those and the other courses: engineering courses, technological courses,” he said.

“While you have the another spectrum of courses, social Sciences and so on, do not forget the original mandate which was to produce more artisans, technology skills and science education.”

He congratulated the students and their parents upon reaching the milestone, urging them to continuously seek for more knowledge.

“I congratulate the graduands of Kyambogo University upon finishing their courses. I congratulate the parents for supporting you. To the students, you are beginning a long journey in life. Do not live a reckless life, alcohol, bad behaviors, obesity which lead to non-communicable diseases,” he said

“Like your Chancellor advised, have an attitude of continuous learning and not one of feeling like you have arrived. I thank you and wish you good luck,” he added.