President Museveni has accepted the construction of Bunyoro university after meeting legislators from the sub region who had for long advocated for the establishment of a public university in the area.

Recently, while electing the new leadership for the Bunyoro Parliamentary Caucus, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja promised that she would organise a meeting with the President so that they can iron out the key issues affecting their sub-region.

In a tweet, Museveni acknowledged meeting the legislators yesterday over a number of issues.

“Bunyoro caucus leaders presented the need for the operationalisation of a public university of Earth and Applied Sciences in the Bunyoro sub-region. Great! It will create opportunities for technological & economic transformation. Let us not have white elephant courses,” Museveni wrote.

Speaking to the media shortly after the meeting, Nabbanja thanked the president for accepting the idea of starting the university in the sub region.

“The president really has okayed the proposal and he has directed that we organise a technical committee to see how best now we can start. We had a chance that the minister of Finance comes from Bunyoro and the president directed the ministry of finance to start the process of putting budget the money that will help us to kick start this university in the next financial year,” she said.

Bunyoro is one of the three major sub regions without a public university. The others are Karamoja and Bugisu and the President had over the last three presidential campaigns promised the sub region a public university.