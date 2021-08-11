Many people were excited when Madam Dorothy Kisaka was appointed Executive Director of KCCA on the 12th June 2020.

They saw in her as the new broom that will bring sanity and pride to the city after a period of consternation.

After the sudden departure of the KCCA iron lady, Jennifer Musisi, Kampala was falling under its own weight of disorganization, lack of observance of rules, constant leadership squabbles, poor service delivery, chaos, constant fights in the taxi industry and increasing dilapidation of city roads.

Jennifer Musisi had got people to expect a better organised and managed city and she had indeed managed to deliver on her promise.

Even with much haggling and having to work in a very hostile environment precipitated by selfish politicians and many other kingpins of Kampala, Madam Musisi had somehow managed to put her mark on the city.

Amazingly, even the very stubborn Ugandans operating in downtown of the city had forced themselves to get used to the workings of Ms. Musisi and they were abiding to the new dispensation in the city.

Sanity and order was slowly returning to the Kampala.

Cleanliness in the city was becoming evident.

Dust and potholes in the roads were being eliminated.

Pedestrian walkways were being fixed.

Greening and pedicuring of the green areas in the city was becoming a regular routine.

Garbage collection was being emphazised.

The pungent ourdour that uses to chacterise the city was vanishing.

The scavenging flies within the city were becoming less and less.

Illegally mounted stractures as extensions of shops, bars and road restaurants were being discouraged.

Illegally constructed kiosks along roads were being demolished.

Owners of shops and businesses along major roads in the city were being required to pave the front of their premises in order to eliminate dust and soil erosion that was clogging the drainage system during every downpour.

Many roads in the five divisions of the city were worked on which didn’t only open up the city surbubs to new businesses and accomodation opportunities but also helped to ease traffic jams around the city.

The newly constructed roads were adorned with solar street lighting, which didn’t only help to beautify the roads, but also greatly helped to reduce on street muggings and many crimes.

Of course not forgetting her famed water fountain opposite the Watoto Church on Bombo Road and city resting green parks like the one at Station Road on Railway grounds.

Simply, put, Madam Jennifer Musisi, was determined to resuscitate Kampala city and had a vision of making the city both a smart and green city that would be anchored on three pillars as an organised, clean and well managed vibrant city.

Many of us who appreciated her vision and knew of the very challenging environment she was operating in did applaud her.

Many were ready to give her a chance to succeed.

Indeed she did what she could and she demonstrated that determination, focus and relentness can yield real visible and verifiable results.

However, for reasons that we the sundry would never have the privilege to know, Madam Jennifer Musisi stepped down from the Kampala city stage so abruptly!

Next stepped in Madam Dorothy Kisaka with all the enthusiasm and promises even to do much better than Ms. Musisi.

It is over a year now since Madam Kisaka took over at the KCCA helm, and we are still waiting to feel and see her verifiable performance.

Of course, one year is not such a long period particularly when one considers the fact that she stepped in at the City Hall amidst the raging Coronavirus pandemic.

We continue only to wish her well and hope that even in the midst of all the challenges, Kampala will be able to brush off the dust and the bruises that she has endured and that she will march forward as a much more determined, clean, smart and prosperous city.