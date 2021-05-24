Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah is the new speaker of parliament. Oulanyah will lead the 11th parliament whose first order of business was voting on the speaker position.

Oulanyah was in a tight race for the position with fellow NRM big wig Rebecca Kadaga. Kadaga has been the speaker of parliament since 2011 and was contesting for a third term.

Oulanyah beat Kadaga to the prized position garnering 310 votes to Kadaga’s 197 votes. FDC candidate Ssemujju Nganda trailed with 15 votes.

Oulanyah who has been deputy Speaker for 10 years will now be in charge of affairs at the August House for the next five years, a position he missed out narrowly after stepping down for Kadaga on advice of the Central Executive Committee, the ruling NRM party’s top organ in 2016.

On Sunday, CEC endorsed Oulanyah to come unopposed as the party flag bearer but Kadaga decided to stand on the independent ticket.

National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman and President Yoweri Museveni was present to witness the voting process.

The next order of business, after Oulanyah is sworn in, is to vote for a deputy speaker.

NRM’s Anita Among will be facing off against Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko. NRM leaning Nsereko is standing as an independent candidate.

Additional reporting: Crispus Mugisha, Jonah Kirabo, Kenneth Kazibwe & Katherine Nabasirye