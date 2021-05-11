The President of the European Council Mr. Charles Michel has described President Museveni as a resolute defender of pan-Africanism and regional integration and wished him best wishes in his new term as President of the Republic of Uganda.

“On behalf of the European Union, let me convey my best wishes for your new term as President of the Republic of Uganda. Uganda and the EU have a longstanding partnership for peace in the region and economic development, and we stand ready to further work together, including on environmental protection and fighting climate change,’ he said in a letter issued from Brussels.

“You have been a resolute defender of pan-Africanism and regional integration. The EU remains fully engaged as regards the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the East African Community (EAC) and I hope the Agreement will be taken forward, building on the conclusions of the recent EAC Summit,” he said.

President Michel said he looks forward to working with President Museveni and his government as well as the Ugandan civil society and private sector.

“Creating more job opportunities for youth, strengthening their voice in decision-making, and upholding of civil and political rights are of critical importance. I also encourage continued efforts in order to ensure accountability for the violence that regrettable affected the electoral campaign period and transparency regarding recent cases of abductions. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he said.

President Museveni will be sworn in tomorrow May 12 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds after winning the January general elections with 5,851,037 votes, representing 58.64% of the 9,978,093valid votes. 12 Heads of State have confirmed attendance while several countries will be represented at the Vice president, Prime Minister, and Ministers of Foreign Affairs level.