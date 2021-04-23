Next Media Services and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have pledged to strengthen their relationship for the betterment of city residents.

The pledge was made during a courtesy visit to Next Media Services by the KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka on April 22.

Kisaka applauded the management of Next Media Services for building a vibrant media outlet.

She said partnering with a vibrant media outlet in Uganda will give the authority an opportunity to create awareness about KCCA’s projects and plans.

“Next media gives the other side of the news that is good for our national development,” she affirmed.

She said Next Media Services has tremendously contributed to widening Uganda’s media space through broadcasting programmes that have positively shaped the country’s development.

“I want us as KCCA to partner with Next Media Services so that our message is amplified because the government of Uganda is doing a lot of things through KCCA especially in the area of roads, education and health,” Kisaka emphasized.

The Chief Strategy Officer of Next Media Services, Joe Kigozi thanked KCCA for partnering with them.

“We are working on a partnership with KCCA to tackle areas that are affecting Ugandans especially in the city. There is a lot for KCCA to communicate and that is why they chose Next Media as preferred partner. We believe that through this partnership we are going to be able to help them in their service delivery,” Kigozi said.