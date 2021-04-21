Legislators led by Kumi Municipality MP Silas Aogon have tasked government to come out and explain why the Mandela National Stadium is in a sorry state, months to important international games.

On Tuesday, a report by Nile Post revealed the dilapidated state of the Mandela National Stadium – Namboole and how it can’t meet standards for hosting international games.

The report has now raised concerns that Uganda may have to host her upcoming qualifiers from one of the neighboring countries.

In a plenary session chaired by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, Kumi Municipality MP Aogon tasked government to explain why the stadium has not been renovated to meet international standards.

“I am getting concerned that Namboole, which is our national stadium that is meant to support us is out of use. I’ve seen in the media that FIFA has put a ban on Namboole from hosting international games. Does this mean that government is retiring from sports just like Onyango retired from the Cranes?” the legislator asked.

Efforts by State Minister for Sports Hanson Obua to defend government were futile.

Obua told the House that they had already recommended a renovation though government was not able to work on it in time.

“We reported and recommended renovation and upgrade of Mandela National Stadium but it falls under unfunded priority because the indicative planning figures could not afford what the stadium required,” Obua said.

Speaker Kadaga tasked Obua to ensure that the stadium is renovated in time for the World Cup home qualifiers to save the country the financial burden of hosting games in neighbouring Tanzania.

“Excuse me sir, please help us not to go there, it will be too much for us to go and borrow a stadium in Tanzania,” Kadaga said.

Uganda was placed in Group E of the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers with Kenya, Rwanda and Mali and it is expected to host the first game of the qualifiers in June.