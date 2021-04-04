Senegalese-American singer, Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam alias Akon together with his wife, Rozina Negusei on Saturday marveled at the beauty that Uganda is when they visited Queen Elizabeth National Park in Southwestern Uganda.

Akon, who is on a four-day visit to Uganda on Friday visited the president and the First Lady, Janet Museveni at their country home in Rwakitura before embarking on visiting various parts of the country, starting with Queen Elizabeth National Park.

According to photos from his visit, the Senegalese-American singer, together with his wife were seen marvel at the beauty that the Pearl of Africa is as he took photos.

In one scene, the singer was seen taking photos as he watched lions play in the park.

The Ishasha sector in Queen Elizabeth National Park is known to harbor tree-climbing lions.

Lions climb in Kidepo and Murchison Falls National Parks but the sight is more regular in Ishasha in Queen Elizabeth.

Tree climbing lions are a rare species of animals and the animals in Ishasha bring in a number of tourists specifically to marvel at them.

According to National Geographic, these lions have a habit of climbing and hanging out in the spreading branches of candelabra trees.

According to Isaac Kigozi, the Trade and Investment Officer in the Office of the President, Akon has been designated as Uganda’s special envoy on tourism and culture and has been asked to organize the Uganda Cultural Festival which will be an annual event to celebrate Africa by the African-American communities around the world.

“Akon has also been tasked with setting up high-class luxurious lodges or accommodations within the tourism development areas of Uganda. He will also partner with Aya Group of Companies to set up Aya-Akon Tower, a 72 storeyed building within the Central Business District of Kampala,” Kigozi said in a statement.

During the meeting, on Friday, President Museveni applauded the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Amb. Abbey Walusimbi for inviting Akon to Uganda and implored his office to encourage more historical African Diasporas to return and take up investments in different sectors.

Akon’s visit is expected not to benefit Uganda in form of his direct investments but also encourage more investments in various sectors including tourism.

His visit will also encourage many other visitors to Uganda in form of tourists.

About Uganda

Uganda is home to more than half the world’s population of endangered mountain gorillas and trekking to observe these gentle giants in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest is one of the world’s top bucket list travel activities.

Safari opportunities abound in savanna, forest, and wetland settings throughout 10 national parks, where visitors can come face to face with “The Big Five + 2 ” including the lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, buffalo, chimpanzee and mountain gorilla as well as giraffe, zebra, hippopotamus, crocodile, and more than half of all bird species found in Africa.

Among Uganda’s extraordinary natural attractions are the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains; expansive Lake Victoria, which forms the source of the Nile River; and Murchison Falls National Park.