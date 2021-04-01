Pheona Nabasa Wall, president of Uganda Law Society (ULS) has revealed that the body is taking steps to address the increasing kidnap and abduction cases.

Six months into her ULS presidency, Nabasa says that the organisation is concerned about the increased number of reported kidnaps, torture and abductions in the aftermath of the presidential campaign rallies.

Hundreds of people have been reported to be still missing and efforts by their families to get justice have yielded little or nothing . Up to now, many families of the victims still fear for their lives.

However, while appearing on NBS Face Off show, she highlighted that the body is addressing these unfortunate incidences. She indicated that the Law Society has since December not only been releasing reports on torture, kidnaps, November violence and abductions but also giving recommendations.

Wall also revealed that ULS created a task force which has already worked on about 200 cases.

“We established a task force of over 100 lawyers from all over the country who would be available during the festive season and election period to run to the people that need help. We gave toll free numbers out for people and we asked people to come for help. As we speak, the task force has already worked on about 200 cases”. She says they are due to receive a report at the end of this month.

On disappearances, she says they have been asking people to bring information but they have not been forthcoming.

“We’ve only received information on five. We sent people to prison to check, they gave us information on some of the Kitalya people. When the minister released names, we gave an ultimatum of two weeks to be released unconditionally or else we take court action.”

Phiona says that ULS is ready to take real legal action but cannot without instruction from the families of the affected. She says they have begged families to come forward and also asking the fourth estate to help in getting touch with those people.

Pheona says they are working hard but there are limitations like the Advocates Act, which bars them from working without instructions.