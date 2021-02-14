The National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has thanked the Catholic Church for not shying away from openly supporting him.

Celebrating his 39th birthday with a mass at his Magere home, Kyagulanyi said the biggest problem that Uganda faces is that of religious leaders who have platforms to speak out against the ills affecting the country but instead are cowed or given money to keep quiet.

“I am so humbled by the outpouring of love on my birthday. On a day like this in 1982 when my parents were dealing with the consequences of a stolen election, when a war was going on in many parts of Buganda, I was born. Growing up to this age is another long story,”he said

He lashed at religious leaders who are always calling for peace amidst injustices committed against what he called peaceful people adding that his life has been full of ups and downs.

At the same function, some catholic priests came out to openly express support for him saying that they support him because of his boldness to stand for the truth.

Kyagulanyi urged newly elected leaders not to betray the ordinary citizens who have entrusted them with positions of responsibility.

He also prayed for NUP supporters who are still in prison, those who were kidnapped and those who have been victims of state inspired violence.

He said he will dedicate the next phase of his life to fighting and ending such injustice in Uganda.