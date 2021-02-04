The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye has criticised the European Union (EU) delegation in Uganda for ‘sitting on the fence’ amidst what he called human rights violations in the country.

At least 12 EU delegates paid a visit to the National Unity Platform (NUP) former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s home on Thursday, as the country continues to forge a way forward following a highly contested election in January.

As the EU – Kyagulanyi meeting went down in Magere, Besigye was also holding a press conference at his office along Katonga Rd and he did not hold back in questioning the relevance of such a meeting.

“Today I heard that the European Union was going to visit Kyagulanyi. Visiting then what? This is not time for visiting, this is a time for action,” Besigye said.

Besigye said that the EU and other regional bodies should not just ‘sit on the fence’ by remaining silent when several human rights violations are being meted on Ugandans.

Commenting on the recently concluded presidential election, Besigye said that this was just a confirmation of what he has always told Ugandans that what we have is a military government that can never go through a mere ballot paper. He said that the regime holds elections to simply “smear some legitimacy to themselves.”

“All the six general elections that Uganda has had have never been free and fair. They announce what they want and say, ‘now go to our court,” Besigye said.

Way forward

Besigye said that Uganda can only get out of what he termed as ‘armed rule’ by simply stepping up the struggle, using non-violent means.

In the run-up to the 2021 elections, Besigye announced that he was not going to present himself for nomination, saying that he has a Plan B that was to put an end to President Museveni’s 35-year-old rule.

When asked about his Plan B in the press conference on Thursday, the opposition strongman said that the plan will not involve violence because but Ugandans will soon know about it.

“How did Mr. Museveni get here? does he think he is the only one with a monopoly over war?

But we have been very clear that our plan B is non-violent. And this is not because we fear war. I don’t think there is a gun I can not manage. But war can not create democracy,” Besigye said.

Besigye said that the Museveni regime is not the first one to dominate Uganda, adding that Uganda was once dominated by the biggest empire in the world, the British empire.

“These are not as powerful as the British but we defeated the British,” Besigye added.

With many Ugandans now living in fear of being kidnapped, Besigye said that they have put to notice those who are terrorising the citizens not only to stop, but to also release those who are being held.

Besigye said that the kidnaps are meant to make Ugandans lose confidence so that the regime can get away with anything but urged the citizens to stick together if they are to put an end to these human rights violations.

“We must not sit back at home and watch when our young people are kidnapped and tortured. This must stop and cannot go on.

All of us must be united in saying this must stop. And to stop it means that we must all act,” Besigye said.

Besigye urged Ugandans to make a personal choice and become activists so that they can gain their freedom.