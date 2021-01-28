Pastor Wilson Bugembe, the senior pastor of Light The World Church in Nansana has refuted allegations that he insulted National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

This comes after he was attacked on social media by Bobi Wine supporters after they came across statements that he purportedly made advising the NUP leader to accept defeat in the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections.

Appearing on NBS Uncut Show, Bugembe said some unscrupulous people are just finding away of creating enmity between him and Bobi Wine adding that their friendship is still strong.

“I have never made a statement asking Bobi Wine to accept defeat. If I said it, I would be coming here to ask for forgiveness but I never said such words. I would like to tell my brother Bobi Wine and his family that I have never made such statements,” he said.

Bugembe said he had decided to be apolitical before and after elections.

“The only thing I did during the election period is hosting John Katumba (former Presidential candidate). Before and after elections I tried not to make political statements apart from doing my pastoral duties and singing,” he said.

“I am shocked even when I went to meet President Museveni, many people abused me but the truth is that I don’t have that guts to reject president’s invitation and I couldn’t refuse to meet him,” he added.

Bugembe asked those who are still abusing him online to stop because he has done nothing wrong and the things said about him are not true.