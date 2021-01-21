Makerere University has announced that it will be opening for freshers on Saturday next week while continuing students will resume lectures in February 2021.

According to the 2020/2021 Academic Year program of Makerere University that has been accessed by this website, the new students commonly codenamed as ‘freshers’ are expected to report on January 30, 2021 for their Orientations program that will run for seven days until Friday, 5th February 2021.

According to Alfred Masikye Namoah who is Makerere University’s academic registrar, Semester one will officially start on Saturday 6th February 2021 for all classes (Both freshers and continuing students) until Saturday 8th May 2021 (13 weeks).

According to the program, the Semester One Holiday Break will be for only one week, running from Saturday 8th May, 2021 upto Saturday 15th May 2021.

*Semester Two*

The Second Semester of the 2020/2021 Academic year will then commence on Saturday 15th May, 2021 until Saturday 14th August, 2021 (13 weeks).

The academic registrar said that there will be a recess term that will run for a period of 4 weeks from 14th August to Saturday 11th September, 2021.

Makerere will also hold its 71st graduation ceremony from Tuesday March 16th to Friday March 19, 2021.