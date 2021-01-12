With the news being part and partial of regular life, Afro Mobile Media Ltd has launched a Afro Mobile App devoted to bringing the latest news developments as they transpire worldwide.

The app consists of over 11 television stations and 25 radio stations, which will provide timely information.

Dubbed the King of Ugandan Content, media enthusiasts are able to read from various digital news outlets when they download Afro Mobile.

This number is expected to at least double up over the next six months.

UBC Television, NBS Television, Channel 44, Salt TV, Sanyuka TV, Top TV, and many more are some of the TV stations on the app.

Radio stations on the app include;Sanyu FM, Nxt Radio, Galaxy FM, Akaboozi, Radio 4, Radio Simba, Open Gate FM, Radio Pacis.

In terms of content, Afro Mobile subscribers can be assured of timely breaking news delivery, video on demand, live streams, music, sports, lifestyle and entertainment, podcasts, and much more.

The developers committed to further improving the app over time, calling on all subscribers to promptly share feedback with them via the provided email addresses on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Download the AfroMobile app today and enjoy a world of limitless wonder.