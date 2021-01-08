The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has donated a water pump to Kilimya Youth Farm Group in Masaka district.

The pump was delivered by the UPDF Deputy Chief Political Commissar Col Nelson Aheebwa during the week long civil military activities to mark the 40th Tarehe Sita anniversary held in greater Masaka sub region.

Aheebwa told the youth that UPDF works with people since it builds its foundation from its good relationship with them.

The water pump will draw water 100km away into gardens especially during the dry season.

Rosette Nansubuga, the chairperson of NRM youth from Kabonera sub county, thanked the UPDF for relating well with civilians.

She said the free medical treatment and agricultural support to Masaka residents, most especially to Kimanya-Kabonela residents will strengthen the existing civil military relationship.