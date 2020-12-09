Continuing students at Makerere University Business School will resume semester two of the 2019/2020 academic year next week, the university has announced.

In a letter from Eldred Kyomuhangi who is the Acting School Registrar, the continuation of the semester will run upto December 22, 2020 online and students will sit for exams in January next year.

“Lectures will be online but the examinations will be offered in a typical classroom setting. Students who may not be able to access online lectures will be allowed to access a recorded version of the lectures,” Kyomuhangi said in the letter.

According to registrar, lectures will be held via the MUBS E-learning platform and students will be trained on how use it on Thursday and Friday December 10 and 11, 2020.

Schools closed in March this year following a presidential directive in a bid to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Final year students were allowed to resume school in October while their counterparts in continuing classes remained at home.