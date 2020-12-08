A select group of officials attached to the Ugandans in North America Association (UNAA) is embroiled in scramble to raise funds to facilitate the presidency of National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

Ironically, the same group has for the past decade complained that they are constrained by resources, thus seeking support from President Museveni who dedicated an annual Shs380m ($100,000) towards financing their activities which include an annual convention and support to affiliated Ugandan communities.

Several times, the group has been asked to stop seeking funds from Museveni, but they have claimed the money is important since it helps the communities and associations.

In a strange interpretation of events, now a section of the Association leadership led by Vice President Lydia Natolo and former Vice President Julius Muwulya and their cohorts.

A source in North America has pointed out that Natolo, who also happens to be a close associate of Uganda’s ambassador to USA Mull Katende has been holding several meetings in a bid to raise money for Bobi Wine.

The source adds that Natolo is currently hosting a fundraising event in California for NUP’s Bobi Wine.

Natolo is in the same competition with former Vice President and UNAA president aspirant Julius Muwulya who has launched fundraising campaigns all over the USA and Canada in a bid to raise Shs 73m ($20,000) for Bobi Wine’s campaign.

The scamper for fundraising comes at a time when UNAA prepares for their next Presidential elections next year in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to the source, Natolo is trying to place herself in a pole position to vie for the presidency by hobnobbing with the NUP group and Bobi Wine, a strategy that almost delivered Muwulya to victory.

The biggest question remains whether if Natolo or Muwulya will stop government funding now that they have proved the capability to organize the diaspora to fundraise.

Natolo faces future competition from UNAA president incumbent Henrietta Wamala, whose powers she has consistently tried to usurp.