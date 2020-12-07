The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has promised the people of Busoga better infrastructure once elected into power.

Amuriat made the remarks while canvassing for votes in Busoga region ahead of 2021 general elections.

Before embarking to his campaigns in the region, Amuriat first attended Sunday prayers at All Saints church at Walukuba in Jinja City.

Upon reaching Iganga, police fired teargas to disperse Amuriat’s supporters who had come in big numbers.

FDC candidate was scheduled to address his supporters at Namungalwe town centre in Iganga, but Police could not allow him to hold his meetings successfully.

The standoff between police and Amuriat supporters lasted for more than an hour as the candidate tried to lead a procession through the main street.

Police accused Amuriat of holding a rally of more than 200 people contrary to the Electoral Commission guidelines.

However,the same police looked on as a National Resistance Movement(NRM) candidate Peter Mugema, contesting for the Iganga municipality parliamentary seat, held a procession bigger than that of the FDC candidate in the same area.

Speaking to some of his supporters in the region, Amuriat said besides reviving the region’s reputation as a leading agricultural and industrial hub,his government will also improve the infrastructure in the area once given the mantle of leadership.

“Busoga being an agricultural area, we are going to revive Busoga Cooperative Union.We would like the people in Busoga region to go back to producing quality products, quality cash crops,”he said.

Amuriat also told his supporters that whether police use teargas, pepper spray among others to disrupt their campaigns, change will come in 2021 without any doubt.