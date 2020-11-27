Next Media Services has opened up its Next Conference Centre to public event organisers who are looking out for convenience, flexibility and speciousness.

According to Jonan Kato who is the deputy manager of the Next Production, the state of the art Next Conference Centre is suitable for e-events, conferences, debates, product launches and so much more.

“With high-definition LED screens, crystal clear audio and state-of-the-art streaming technology, our in-house production team will ensure that your event is smooth and flawless,” Kato said.

Located in a prime neighbourhood at the Next Media Park, up on Naguru hill in Kampala, the Next Conference Centre offers a spacious view of the city and the suburbs.

According to Kato, the conference centre can accommodate at least 200 people. However due to Covid-19 SOPs, they now limit the capacity to 60 people.

To book a slot for an event, one can can contact 0417720101 and 0753122888