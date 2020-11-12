The National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged Shs150 billion as compensation for the people of Lango, Acholi and Teso subregions, for the loss of their animals during the National Resistance Army (NRA) insurgency.

Museveni made the remarks while speaking to a select group of party leaders in Apac on Wednesday on his second day of campaigning in Lango sub-region.

“On issues of Lango, we are going to increase the cattle compensation budget to Shs 50 billion per sub-region (plus Acholi and Teso) so that we settle this matter once and for all,”he noted.

Museveni highlighted some of the visible achievements that have improved the welfare of the people of Lango, pointing to the large number of corrugated iron-sheet houses he had observed on his way from Baralege State Lodge in Otuke to the meeting venue in Apac.

This development, he said, was courtesy of the NRM’s correct political ideology coupled with structures built over the years.

Museveni noted that the government is also set to upgrade the 191 KM Rwenkunye-Apac-Lira-Puranga-Acholibur Road, to tarmac.

Meanwhile, besides the now functional MV Kyoga-2 Ferry, he said the government will add the Zengebe-Namasale Ferry, while the Achwa Bridge has been completed.

He said they will not conduct mass rallies nor hold processions because it would put the public at risk in light of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“If it was safe, there would be rallies and nobody would have bigger rallies than the NRM but we care about your safety. Don’t join those enemy groups forming crowds that will put people in danger. This bankruptcy of calling people in such dangerous times is criminal and we are going to deal with these people,” he said.

The president also reminded Ugandans about the need to shift from subsistence farming to commercial farming so as to improve their household income, and fight poverty.

He said Operation Wealth Creation has given and will continue to give farmers inputs to help in this drive.