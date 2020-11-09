Economists have weighed in on National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s pledge to pay shs 1 million to the lowest ranking security officer, saying it is achievable.

Kyagulanyi’s remarks on increasing salaries of security officers just after nomination on Tuesday last week have since attracted mixed reactions from the public with CID spokesperson Charles Twine coming out to urge Kyagulanyi to promise things that are achievable.

Speaking to NBS TV, Dr. Fred Muhumuza, an economist, said that the pledge is actually achievable, but only if his government makes adjustments and reduces on wasteful spending.

“We all know that there is a lot of corruption in our system. If anybody dealt with this corruption, you will get money to deal with this promise,” Dr. Muhumuza said.

Dr. Muhumuza added that Uganda also spends on a lot of money on unnecessary equipment and if this is checked, the promise can be fulfilled although it could be very hard in the first year.

This website understands that the police and the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) have a combined capacity of at least 100,000 personnel with the lowest police officer earning at least shs 300,000 while the lowest UPDF officer earns at least Shs 500,000.

Muhumuza said the promise will affect the expenditure on the State House if it it is to be successfully implemented.

The security shadow minister and Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Mohammed Nsereko however urged Kyagulanyi to increase salaries of all civil servants and not just security officers.