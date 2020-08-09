The president of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has condemned police and the military for blocking him from appearing on Bugisu Cooperative Union radio in Mbale town on Saturday.

His comments come shortly after Police in Mbale district fired tear gas to disperse his supporters who had gathered at the station to welcome him.

The supporters later engaged in running battles with police and number of them were arrested and detained at Mbale Police Station.

But Kyagulanyi said such act of brutalising the people of Uganda will not be tolerated anymore.

‘They had mounted road blocks all along the way and we somehow managed to dodge them. As soon as we got to Mbale, police blocked the entrance to the radio station, and started firing tear gas and live bullets,”Kyagulanyi said.

“Many comrades were injured and are nursing wounds. Even when we paid to appear on this radio station, security agencies still blocked our show,”he added.

Kyagulanyi said it is unfortunate to see that he is being blocked from appearing on the radio stations but NRM politicians are given access to media without any interference.

“We shall not just stop at condemning this ridiculous and shameful conduct. We shall and must take solid actions to ensure that the rights and dignity of our people are restored,”he said.

According to Godfrey Kakungulu, the manager of the station, the police got to know that Kyagulanyi was going to be hosted and immediately engaged him.

“They asked me about Kyagulanyi’s coming here. I said yes we are going to host him but they said no, we can’t allow you to host him because Kyagulanyi would cause commotion in the city,” said Kakungulu.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, said the party is planning to take legal action against individual security personnel.

“There are laws that govern this country and nobody is above the law,” he told journalists on Saturday.

Police spokesman, Fred Enanga, did not reply to Nile Post’s repeated calls seeking comment on the matter.