The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director, Dorothy Kisaka, has challenged city dwellers and Ugandans to embrace walking regularly as one way of managing blood pressure.

While speaking during the World Hypertension Day celebrations that was held at City Hall, Kisaka revealed that walking on a regular basis is extremely crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

High blood pressure (hypertension) is a risk affecting over 200,000 people annually in Kampala and is one of the main risk factors for more serious cardiovascular conditions and events, such as heart disease and stroke, according to health experts.

Research also shows that one way of preventing hypertension is through regular exercise, and physical activity helps safeguard cardiovascular health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to intentionally make adjustments to our lives so that we live health. The way we eat, the way we travel must change to prevent hypertension,” Kisaka said.

She revealed that they have designed the city roads with walkways for pedestrians not only for sustainability, but healthier lives and more fun in the city.

“Walking is a great way to improve or maintain your overall health. We put walkways on our roads so that people can walk. Ladies in high heels, carry an extra shoe to office and walk. Utilise these walkways for good health,” Kisaka said.

Several other roads in the pipeline will have walkways and cycling lanes.

Apart from walking, the KCCA production unit encourages city dwellers to plant vegetables at home to improve on their diet.

The Director Public Health and Environment Dr. Daniel Okello said the management of hypertension is more than just testing and medication.

“It is known that the solution to handling non-communicable diseases like Hypertension does not necessarily lie in the medical field alone. Having jogging lanes when roads are constructed, green spaces, sports fields and also eating healthy,” Okello said.